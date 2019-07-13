Nvidia (NVDA) Market Valuation Rose While Bollard Group Has Trimmed Stake; As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Cut by $620,211 Its Holding

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 28.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 12,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 42,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 2.59 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: FIRST HALF HEADWINDS SHOULD `DISSIPATE QUICKLY’; 16/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines “seems like the most logical candidate,” the firm’s analyst writes; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST TO OFFER NONST0P SERVICE TO HAWAII FROM 4 CA CITIES; 18/04/2018 – The engine type involved in the Southwest flight incident was also involved in a 2016 engine failure; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Bookings Fall After Fatal Accident; 21/03/2018 – Southwest expects first-quarter revenue per seat mile to be flat year-over-year; 03/05/2018 – Southwest engine fan blade showed signs consistent with metal fatigue -NTSB; 26/04/2018 – LUV SAYS NEVER CONSIDERED GROUNDING PLANES WITH OLDEST ENGINES; 26/04/2018 – Southwest warns about drop in bookings after fatal engine failure; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WOULD WEIGH TAKING MORE MAX JETS AS SOON AS 2019: CEO

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $167.61. About 12.09 million shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $743.99M for 9.58 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dimensional Fund LP has 0.1% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 5.07 million shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Sb Invs has invested 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Curbstone Fin Mgmt Corporation reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 10,625 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hamel Assoc holds 49,950 shares. Gould Asset Management Lc Ca reported 4,285 shares. Moreover, Old Natl Bankshares In has 0.1% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 36,367 shares. Invest holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 7,978 shares. Bluestein R H accumulated 10,000 shares. Adirondack holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 465 shares. Harris Associates Lp invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Invesco Ltd owns 2.15 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Westpac Banking accumulated 0% or 167,991 shares. Highland Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 0.12% or 36,500 shares. 1St Source Commercial Bank accumulated 0.02% or 4,709 shares.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Dividend Stocks to Buy in July – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines Tweaks Its Q2 Forecast – Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is It Time To Fall In LUV With Southwest Airlines? – Seeking Alpha” on November 14, 2018. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Southwest latest airline to extend Boeing 737 Max cancellations – Dallas Business Journal” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: G20 Summit Takes Center Stage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: MU, CHWY, GOLD – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Weak Datacenter Market Hit NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) Makes Stack of AI and HPC Software Available to ARM Ecosystem and Wipro (NYSE: WIT) Partners with Moogsoft for AIOps – InvestorIdeas.com” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NVIDIA Ups the Game in Self Driving, Unveils DGX SuperPOD – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will a Super Card Release in July Reignite Growth in Nvidia Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78B and $2.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shopify Inc Cl A by 5,800 shares to 26,150 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 34,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83 million for 48.16 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Inv Ltd stated it has 0.44% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Lincoln Natl owns 4,099 shares. Artisan Partners LP invested in 584,863 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il holds 0.11% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 17,109 shares. Conning invested in 14,288 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 1St Source National Bank & Trust stated it has 6,278 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Earnest Partners Ltd Com has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 279 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Narwhal Cap Mgmt has 0.15% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 3,783 shares. Blue Financial Inc owns 7,185 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership reported 1.08% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). F&V Capital Ltd has invested 0.3% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Autus Asset Limited Liability Company holds 13,606 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Westpac Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 455,128 shares.