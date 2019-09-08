Nvidia (NVDA) Market Valuation Declined While Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Increased by $1.33 Million Its Stake; Parsec Financial Management Maintains Holding in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS)

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 7,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 59,886 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75M, up from 52,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.65. About 9.42M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 8,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 126,539 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.14 million, up from 118,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 2.12M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/04/2018 – 3U HOLDING TO SELL HANOVER PORTFOLIO; UPS 2018 EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 03/05/2018 – LLC AVITRANS UPS STAKE IN RUSHYDRO TO 5.96%; 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: VOLUNTARY BUYOUTS ‘FIRST OF MANY’ EFFORTS TO CUT COSTS; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION AT FREIGHT FACILITY IN LEXINGTON, KY; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rocket Software To ‘B+’ On Better Metrics; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Customers To Benefit From No Residential Surcharges During 2019 Holiday Shipping Season – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS & ChannelAdvisor Simplify Global Shipping And E-Commerce For Small And Medium-Sized Businesses – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Invests in Autonomous Trucking Company, Tests Self-Driving Tractor Trailers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 13,639 shares to 115,742 shares, valued at $5.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 32,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,776 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

