Nvidia (NVDA) Holding Maintained by Washington Trust Company; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stock Value Rose, Edgepoint Investment Group Has Raised Its Position by $8.43 Million

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 3,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,905 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, up from 32,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $158.79. About 4.22M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say -; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 183,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.41 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.50M, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $48.43. About 249,085 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Transaction Is Expected to Close During the Next Qtr; 02/04/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Completes Annual Filings; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 31/03/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield eyes German investments – CEO in Welt am Sonntag; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6,381 shares to 285,763 shares, valued at $19.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 27,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,944 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

