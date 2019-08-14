Nvidia (NVDA) Holding Maintained by Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc; As Electronic Arts (EA) Valuation Declined, Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Lifted Holding by $2.05 Million

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 237.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 20,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 28,895 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 8,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $92.34. About 2.03M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 3845.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 84,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 86,804 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59M, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $156.05. About 8.28M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 01/05/2018 – Rescale and Remcom Bring NVIDIA GPU-Accelerated Electromagnetic Simulation to the Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18,062 shares to 1,731 shares, valued at $484,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,807 shares, and cut its stake in Yandex N V (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10,790 shares to 18,739 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 14,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,970 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).