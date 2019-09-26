Nvidia (NVDA) Holding Maintained by Athena Capital Advisors Llc; Hilltop Holdings Lowered Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $777,843

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 54.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 3,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 2,623 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $639,000, down from 5,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $222.17. About 4.55 million shares traded or 21.30% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 953.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 11,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 13,203 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17M, up from 1,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.54B market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $5.7 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 7.83 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 14.73 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $471.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 17,563 shares to 23,773 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 88,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $442.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 8,935 shares to 19,149 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 54,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,400 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

