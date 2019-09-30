Nvidia (NVDA) Holding Maintained by Athena Capital Advisors Llc; As Gildan Activewear (GIL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Nokota Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $34.55 Million

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 909,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.24M, down from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.5. About 468,278 shares traded or 17.44% up from the average. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 953.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 11,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 13,203 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17 million, up from 1,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $174.07. About 4.12M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 28/03/2018 – Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech’s Great Success — Heard on the Street; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $442.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 69,149 shares to 119,981 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barclays Bk Plc (DJP) by 27,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,550 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Insight 2811 Incorporated holds 0.32% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 2,698 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has 2.69% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 43,181 shares. Wellington Shields Communications Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,050 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Ws Management Lllp stated it has 51,466 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Mariner Llc owns 31,404 shares. Fifth Third National Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 257,190 shares. Meritage Portfolio stated it has 1,240 shares. 117,446 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Endurance Wealth Management owns 1,800 shares. Psagot Inv House stated it has 125,202 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd invested in 88 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & reported 3.14% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 443,991 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $2.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 300,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $106.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (Call) (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 106,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).