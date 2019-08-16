Nvidia (NVDA) Holding Lifted by Fairfield Bush & Company; Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stock Price Declined While Valinor Management Lowered Its Position

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $148.77. About 10.34M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say -; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 33,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 2.67M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.00M, down from 2.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 1.21M shares traded or 2.25% up from the average. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82 billion and $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 424,000 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $106.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Univar Inc by 513,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

