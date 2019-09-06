Nvidia (NVDA) Holding Lifted by Dock Street Asset Management Inc; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Lifted Holding

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25M, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 6.40M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 43.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 16,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,501 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55 million, up from 38,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $139.37. About 12.85M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt holds 1.08M shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price invested in 92,049 shares. First Washington invested in 5.15% or 86,068 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology owns 65,116 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corp has 2.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 978,034 shares. 84,518 were accumulated by Mitchell. The Iowa-based Miles Cap Inc has invested 1.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davis stated it has 5,822 shares. Moreover, Ftb has 1.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 144,924 shares. 43,464 are held by Palouse Management Incorporated. Wellcome Trust Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust invested in 12.09% or 6.33M shares. Acg Wealth reported 168,936 shares or 2.67% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Narwhal Management has invested 3.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Convergence Inv Partners Limited Liability Company has 75,360 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Sterneck Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 10,625 shares to 44,399 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 11,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,474 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citizens & Northern reported 7,240 shares stake. Spinnaker Tru owns 2,175 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 1,365 are owned by Oarsman Capital. Bp Public Limited Liability Co invested 0.44% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Acadian Asset Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 5,609 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.25% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Fukoku Mutual Life reported 2,300 shares stake. Clark Capital reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.46% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Deutsche Bancshares Ag, Germany-based fund reported 2.39M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities reported 12,600 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 0.43% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 7.06M shares. Elm Advsr Ltd Co reported 0.17% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt holds 206,079 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Company reported 203 shares stake.

