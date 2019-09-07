Nvidia (NVDA) Holding Held by Wisconsin Capital Management Llc; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Decreased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $525,070

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 69.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 2,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1,285 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 4,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.20M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/03/2018 – NETS SAYS ENTERS DEAL TO MAKE ALIPAY PAYMENT AVAILABLE IN NORDIC COUNTRIES; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health Information Technology: To Acquire Alibaba Holding Unit Ali JK Medical Products for HK$10.6 Billion; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 47.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, up from 11,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.65. About 9.42M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 3,000 shares to 21,105 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.13% or 7,731 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.01% or 1,199 shares in its portfolio. Gfs Advisors Ltd holds 12,515 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Liberty Mgmt Inc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Nine Masts owns 0.22% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 3,861 shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.21M shares. Diversified Tru Communication stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Berkshire Asset Pa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,300 shares. Capital Counsel has 1.27% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Fred Alger Management holds 2,953 shares. Gladius Lp invested in 31,094 shares. Cibc Retail Bank Usa owns 2,185 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Washington Trust Commerce holds 0.35% or 35,905 shares in its portfolio. California-based Franklin Incorporated has invested 0.21% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pointstate Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Bumpy Growth Next Two Years For Nvidia? – Forbes” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Gaming Bounce Back to Boost NVIDIA (NVDA) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia Stock Is a Long-Term Winner – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NVIDIA Joins VMware to Drive AI Acceptance Amid Enterprises – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.11B for 36.21 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.