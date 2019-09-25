Nvidia (NVDA) Holding Held by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc; Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Shareholder Rbf Capital Raised Its Stake by $505,780

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 190.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 4,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 7,010 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $772,000, up from 2,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $140.67. About 225,607 shares traded or 9.51% up from the average. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Prior Guidance for FY18 GAAP Gross Profit Margin Was 50%-52%; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot Eagle Ford Assets; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED; 09/05/2018 – Cabot Micro at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICRO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 40C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 22C; 26/04/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORP – EXPECTS GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE BETWEEN $148 MLN AND $153 MLN; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cabot, lfis are said in talks to buy Italy debt collector FBS – Bloomberg

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,965 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, up from 14,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $172.53. About 8.03 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caprock Gp Inc holds 10,265 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Llc holds 1.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 58,910 shares. Moreover, Destination Wealth Mngmt has 0.05% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Victory Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 116,867 shares. Grp One Trading LP reported 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Savant holds 1,582 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gulf Intll Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd invested in 135,184 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability reported 32,087 shares. Everence Cap Management Inc has 10,774 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar invested in 11,745 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Lc owns 33,330 shares. Northern Trust owns 7.18M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Personal Cap Advsrs Corp owns 191,360 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Anderson Hoagland And owns 11,270 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $767.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,725 shares to 40,508 shares, valued at $11.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,609 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 0.18% more from 26.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Griffin Asset has invested 0.03% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Csat Invest Advisory Lp holds 0% or 67 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Investment Ptnrs, New York-based fund reported 94,066 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 569,700 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.01% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Federated Investors Pa invested in 72 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc holds 21,081 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 0.01% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 45,629 shares. Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 273,025 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board owns 64,125 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Sei Company reported 26,638 shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 28,417 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Co stated it has 9,846 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Lc reported 10,675 shares.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $993.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,055 shares to 10,005 shares, valued at $10.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 49,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,000 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA).