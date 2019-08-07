Nvidia (NVDA) Holding Held by Bender Robert & Associates; Riverhead Capital Management Boosted Its Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Stake

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 38,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 92,496 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, up from 54,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $28.28. About 4.54M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy to Buy Vectren for About $6 Billion; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES HITTING HIGH END YR EPS EX ITEMS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Expects Annual Guidance Basis EPS Growth Target of 5 to 7 % in 2019 and 2020, Excluding One-Time Items; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – VVC: CenterPoint seen as leader in Vectren pursuit, Dealreporter; 24/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Vectren Corporation Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Will Assume All Outstanding Vectren Net Debt; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CenterPoint Energy nears deal to acquire Vectren; 15/03/2018 – Center Point Clinical Services Names Gerald E. Finken New CEO

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $151.54. About 3.61M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtu Financial Inc by 22,010 shares to 18,517 shares, valued at $440,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,771 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).