Nvidia (NVDA) Holding Has Raised by Bender Robert & Associates; First Hawaiian Bank Decreased Holding in Intuit (INTU) by $664,245 as Share Value Rose

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 2,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,981 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 18,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $280.88. About 998,960 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $167.08. About 8.29M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Hapoalim Bm has 17,832 shares. Ims Capital owns 5,834 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 23,689 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Private Tru Na has invested 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hanson And Doremus Investment Mgmt holds 68 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 28,209 were reported by Stanley. Wisconsin Cap Lc stated it has 2.67% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). B Riley Wealth Management accumulated 3,762 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Kistler invested in 0% or 55 shares. Herald Investment Management invested 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Connecticut-based Hartford Investment has invested 0.41% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.42% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 29,125 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Limited Liability Com owns 4,095 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Tru Fund invested in 12,048 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp has invested 3.23% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Management Lc holds 5,300 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0.28% or 690,001 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 52,338 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Artemis Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Metropolitan Life New York has 0.01% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 14,693 shares. Ci Invests Inc reported 141,366 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.18% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 12,190 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 6,206 shares. Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C owns 404,634 shares. Cibc Ww, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,300 shares. Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Llp reported 1.35M shares. Diversified Invest Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,025 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP reported 0.86% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.09% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 1.06 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 74,684 shares.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,260 shares to 16,276 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 7,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.