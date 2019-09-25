Nvidia (NVDA) Holding Has Lifted by Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp; Manulife Fincl (MFC) Stock Price Declined While Hexavest Upped Its Position

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Manulife Fincl Corp (MFC) by 135.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 360,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The hedge fund held 626,181 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.41M, up from 266,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Manulife Fincl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.19. About 171,582 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 11/04/2018 – CORRECT: MANULIFE EMBEDDED VALUE C$49.2B AT 2017 END, NOT USD; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO PHIL WITHERINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TERMINATION PROCEEDS’ PAYMENT TO BE MADE ON OR ABOUT JULY 6 TO HOLDERS OF FUND UNITS THROUGH CDS CLEARING & DEPOSITORY SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – MANULIFE RELEASES 2017 CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP REPORT & PUBLIC AC; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS SAYS WILL TERMINATE OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND ON OR ABOUT JUNE 29, 2018; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MANULIFE FINL CORP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 11/04/2018 – Manulife reports embedded value of $49.2 billion at the end of 2017 and releases 4Q17 supplemental disclosures updated for 2018 reporting segment changes; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT: PURCHASE OF PROPERTIES IN U.S. FOR US$387.0M; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TO DISTRIBUTE FUND’ ASSETS FOR AMOUNT EQUAL TO PRO-RATA SHARE OF FUND’S NET ASSETS AFTER PAYMENT OR ACCRUAL OF DEBTS,AMONG OTHERS

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 48.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 10,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 33,638 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.52M, up from 22,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $173.27. About 1.73 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 19/03/2018 – NVIDIA RTX Technology Realizes Dream of Real-Time Cinematic Rendering; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Empire Ltd Inc (EMLAF) by 13,816 shares to 113,547 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dte Energy Co Inc (NYSE:DTE) by 266,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,152 shares, and cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM).

