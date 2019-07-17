Nvidia (NVDA) Holding Has Increased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc; Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Trimmed Its Rpm Intl Com (RPM) Position by $984,260

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc Com (RPM) by 96.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 700 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 17,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $62.37. About 257,985 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 16280% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 4,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,095 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, up from 25 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $168.88. About 4.22M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.69% or 79,661 shares. Pacific Glob Management reported 5,631 shares. 9,500 are held by Fairfield Bush & Com. First Heartland Consultants reported 3,131 shares. Alps Advsr reported 3,014 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 0.01% or 1,515 shares. 50,000 are held by Weiss Multi. Moreover, Viking Investors Limited Partnership has 1.94% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1.89M shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Llc has 100,476 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. First Citizens State Bank & Tru Com has invested 0.18% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,427 shares. Iron Financial Limited Liability reported 1,708 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Private Tru Na stated it has 1,814 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Tradition Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.42% or 8,710 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Management Limited Liability owns 28,000 shares.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,167 shares to 14,828 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH) by 2,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,420 shares, and cut its stake in E (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71M and $310.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc New Com (NYSE:AME) by 4,000 shares to 55,869 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 8,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Corporate Bond Etf.

