Nvidia (NVDA) Holding Has Boosted by Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc; Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Holder Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Holding by $7.21 Million

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 35.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 6,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 23,689 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 17,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $171.98. About 5.57 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning Inference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 171.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 110,800 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49 million, up from 40,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.54. About 359,398 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) by 40,000 shares to 130,500 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439,450 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass State Bank accumulated 3,260 shares. Moreover, Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd has 0.04% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Westwood Hldgs Gp holds 0.03% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 32,335 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Mgmt Assocs New York holds 3,125 shares. Rafferty Asset Lc owns 0.04% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 23,397 shares. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 124,592 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc reported 525,373 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ifrah Fin Services Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 2,084 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 4,381 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.06% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Toth Fin Advisory Corporation owns 770 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Long Road Investment Counsel Limited Co accumulated 18,200 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Captrust Fin reported 937 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.14% or 163,800 shares.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,310 shares to 39,350 shares, valued at $9.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,815 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).