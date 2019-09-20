Nvidia (NVDA) Holding Boosted by Woodstock Corp; Paradice Investment Management Raised Its Stake in Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) by $8.35 Million as Stock Price Rose

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 40.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,709 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, up from 12,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $176.94. About 6.41M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 141,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.55 million, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $65.06. About 334,077 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 11/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, ACCIDENT & HEALTH RESULTS WILL BE INCLUDED IN RESULTS OF BOTH INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE SEGMENTS OF CO; 08/05/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $52; 31/05/2018 – AXIS Re Strengthens Commitment to Future Market Leadership; 27/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 18/04/2018 – AXIS Re Names Megan Thomas as Chief Underwriting Officer; 05/03/2018 – Axis Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Net $73.2M; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – JON COLELLO NAMED PRESIDENT NORTH AMERICA, JAN EKBERG TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT EMEA, LES LOH PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT ASIA; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Financial Services Adds Axis Capital; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.15

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02M and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 6,052 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $77.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 32,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,824 shares, and cut its stake in Itt Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 23 investors sold AXS shares while 71 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.71 million shares or 12.33% more from 66.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.