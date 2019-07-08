Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Willingdon Wealth Management Decreased Its Stake; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Share Price Rose While Rivulet Capital Has Boosted Its Holding

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 99.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 18,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 15 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3,000, down from 18,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $156.88. About 3.19 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 19,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.06M, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $110.17. About 184,253 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83 million for 45.08 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 10,441 shares to 334,801 shares, valued at $12.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

