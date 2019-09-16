Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Raised Holding by $1.53 Million as Stock Declined; Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Holder Braun Stacey Associates Upped Position

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 5,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 181,931 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.95M, up from 176,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $120.25. About 2.16M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 361.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 9,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 11,941 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, up from 2,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.59. About 2.75 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 28/03/2018 – Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech’s Great Success — Heard on the Street; 01/05/2018 – Rescale and Remcom Bring NVIDIA GPU-Accelerated Electromagnetic Simulation to the Cloud; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (NASDAQ:SONA) by 29,072 shares to 89,108 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 7,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 552,369 shares, and cut its stake in Janus Detroit Str Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brick Kyle Associates has 0.31% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,078 shares. Tompkins Financial Corporation has 7,327 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Company accumulated 5,554 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 0.3% or 26,475 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.15% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Malaga Cove Capital Lc owns 4,230 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Lc has invested 0.19% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Boussard Gavaudan Inv Mgmt Llp has invested 0.85% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Shufro Rose Company Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1,285 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt reported 228,731 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 273,970 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cleararc Inc holds 0.44% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 9,074 shares. Williams Jones And Associate Limited Com holds 0.08% or 24,251 shares. Delta Asset Lc Tn stated it has 1,786 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 332,325 shares stake.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Berkshire Hathaway, Johnson & Johnson, NVIDIA, Booking and Fidelity – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Twilio and Nvidia – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nvidia Growth Problems Remain – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nvidia Was Once A Growth Company – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Newswire – The AI Eye: NVIDIA (Nasdaq: $NVDA) Premiers Video Games with Real-Time Ray Tracing and Jumio Partners with NICE (Nasdaq:NICE) Company X-Sight Marketplace – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,757 shares to 9,626 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,707 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whitnell And Co has 32,488 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Wendell David Incorporated, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 94,795 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Co invested 0.9% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cls Limited Liability Com owns 3,834 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Com reported 2.79% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ardevora Asset Management Llp owns 297,000 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. 1.03M were accumulated by Cincinnati Insur. 100,800 are held by Sit Assocs. Jag Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Campbell Newman Asset has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Page Arthur B stated it has 1.82% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Reilly Advisors Limited reported 0.36% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.91% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aspiriant Limited Liability invested in 0.41% or 44,315 shares. Stifel holds 2.20 million shares.