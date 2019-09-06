Nvidia (NVDA) Holder West Oak Capital Raised Position; Anthem (ANTM) Share Value Rose While Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Decreased Position by $638,575

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $251.22. About 2.77M shares traded or 103.46% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 224.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 6,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 9,488 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 2,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.51% or $10.98 during the last trading session, reaching $179.74. About 16.78M shares traded or 69.19% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Cap Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv reported 320 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl reported 0.96% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Iowa-based Btc Capital Mngmt has invested 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd invested in 1,465 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Indiana-based Horizon Services has invested 0.28% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 2,166 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 3,179 shares. 5,846 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Com owns 2,310 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.31% or 2.42M shares. Scotia Cap holds 0.09% or 39,223 shares. Voya Investment Management Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 268,132 shares.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Dj Internet (FDN) by 6,188 shares to 9,388 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I (USMV) by 6,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Val (IJS).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.28 billion for 13.08 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

