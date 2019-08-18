Nvidia (NVDA) Holder West Oak Capital Has Raised Holding by $1.17 Million as Valuation Declined; Genomic Health (GHDX) Shareholder Granahan Investment Management Trimmed Position

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 224.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 6,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 9,488 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 2,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.25% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 25.38 million shares traded or 146.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Genomic Health Inc (GHDX) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 12,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The hedge fund held 117,882 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, down from 130,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 347,634 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 10/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH INC GHDX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.34, REV VIEW $383.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF; 06/03/2018 – Shivom Partnership With Genetic Technologies Will Enable Better Cancer Prediction and Prevention Through Mass Genomic Data Anal; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 21/03/2018 – Genomic Vision: 2017 Annual Results; 06/03/2018 – Shivom Partnership With Genetic Technologies Will Enable Better Cancer Prediction and Prevention Through Mass Genomic Data; 08/03/2018 – Genomic Health Sees FY18 Rev $366M-$382M; 11/04/2018 – Foundation Medicine and its Collaborators Present New Findings Supporting Tissue- and Blood-based Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) to lnform Targeted and Cancer Immunotherapy Treatment Strategies; 02/05/2018 – Genomic Health 1Q Loss/Shr 11c

Since February 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $58.11 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold GHDX shares while 55 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 33.94 million shares or 5.45% more from 32.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of America De owns 259,404 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Assetmark Inc has 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 10,800 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 0.02% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Northern holds 0.01% or 291,728 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 62,086 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 92 are owned by Synovus Fincl Corporation. Glenmede Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 59,059 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Aqr Ltd has 0.03% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 376,161 shares. 7,204 were accumulated by M&T Commercial Bank. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,405 shares. State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 1.23 million shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 221,755 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etsy Inc by 275,949 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $70.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dropbox Inc by 27,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.15% or 20,507 shares. Everence Mngmt invested in 10,774 shares. Moreover, Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,310 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Tn invested in 1,786 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers has 0.09% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Covington reported 7,215 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 72,772 shares. Howard reported 46,053 shares. Transamerica Fincl Advsrs stated it has 7 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cap Impact Advsr Lc owns 1.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 17,620 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 23,689 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.19% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 3.58M shares. Moody State Bank Trust Division reported 43,252 shares stake. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.04% or 9,882 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al has 12,331 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.