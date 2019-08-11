Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Todd Asset Management Has Increased Its Position; As Tenet Healthcare (THC) Shares Rose, Holder Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Lowered Its Stake

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 5405.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 98,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 100,476 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.04 million, up from 1,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $154.18. About 8.55M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 16,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 40,361 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 56,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 832,132 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Glenview Has Agreed to Vote Its Shrs in Favor of All of the Board’s Nominees; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – INITIATIVES ALSO INCLUDE TERMINATING SHORT-TERM NOL SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN EFFECTIVE AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON MARCH 5; 11/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – Tenet Health Outperforms Peers as Earnings Expectations Run High; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Increased Ownership in USPI to 95%; 26/03/2018 – Glenview: Agreed With Tenet Not to Acquire Beneficial Ownership in Excess of 20% Until First Anniversary of March 23, 2018 Support Agreement; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TENET HEALTHCARE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK TO STABLE F; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management Buys New 2% Position in Tenet

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 40,230 shares to 229,920 shares, valued at $26.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pjsc Lukoil Co Adr by 39,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430,033 shares, and cut its stake in Allianz Aktiengesellschaf Adr (AZSEY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,000 are owned by Capital Wealth Planning Lc. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 200 shares stake. Moneta Grp Inc Inv Advsr Limited Com invested in 1,894 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Incorporated (Nb Ca) has invested 0.74% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 202,163 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc reported 81,871 shares. Berkshire Asset Ltd Pa has 0.02% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,300 shares. First Trust Company accumulated 0.39% or 21,873 shares. Tiemann Advsr Limited stated it has 2,070 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. First Interstate Fincl Bank, Montana-based fund reported 3,678 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 2,598 shares. C M Bidwell And Associates Limited reported 34 shares stake. Dillon And Assoc stated it has 1.39% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Savant Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,554 shares. Moreover, Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Nvidia – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AMD Set to Report Q2 Earnings. Investors Will Be Looking Ahead. – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Investor Day Underscores Why Nvidia Stock Is a Long-Term Winner – Nasdaq” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Already a 2019 Gainer, Nvidia Stock Could Skyrocket if This Happens – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Nvidia’s GPU Business Could See A Slowdown In The Near Term – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week In Cannabis: A New Global Leader, Moves In UK And Colombia, ETFs Outperform – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enhancing Yield On My Tenet Healthcare Investment – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Cannabis stocks sink with broader market as latest bad news from CannTrust weighs – MarketWatch” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Amid A Pot Stock Boom, I Have Misgivings About Aurora Cannabis Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28B and $46.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.