Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Somerville Kurt F Upped Its Position; Ecofin LTD Raised Its Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position by $754,240

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 9,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,724 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 24,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $95.39. About 962,745 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 2,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,520 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $991,000, up from 3,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.23. About 9.91 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49 billion and $144.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 89,247 shares to 198,158 shares, valued at $9.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 3,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,415 shares, and cut its stake in Delphi Technologies Plc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.07 million activity.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 11,042 shares to 75,280 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,327 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M (NYSE:SJM).

