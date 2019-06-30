Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Sit Investment Associates Decreased Its Stake by $750,010; Heartland Advisors Increases Stake in Iamgold (Prn) (IAG)

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (Prn) (IAG) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.27M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Iamgold Corp (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.38. About 3.62M shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 61.01% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.44% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 28/03/2018 – IAMGOLD Reports Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 03/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP IMG.TO – MAINTAIN FULL-YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Changes Date for Announcing First Quarter 2018 Results to May 7th, 2018; 10/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 14/05/2018 – IAMGOLD files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced lnferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Eastern Borosi Project; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 4,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,825 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 18,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $164.23. About 8.16M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters)

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 90,845 shares to 588,003 shares, valued at $13.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Park Electrochemical Corp (NYSE:PKE) by 54,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 691,112 shares, and cut its stake in Trimas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS).

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Senior Income Tr Vvr (VVR) by 1.29M shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Ca Municipal Income (BFZ) by 72,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 447,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Nj Qual (MUJ).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 47.19 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings.