Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Sfmg Has Decreased Its Position by $946,373; White Pine Capital Has Boosted Its General Mills (GIS) Stake

Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 76.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 5,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,660 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 6,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $157.04. About 7.67 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 299.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 20,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,820 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 6,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $54.04. About 3.00M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 491 are held by Smithfield. Glenmede Tru Co Na reported 9,406 shares. Metropolitan Life stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 0.42% or 135,756 shares. Bender Robert Associate holds 1.44% or 16,369 shares in its portfolio. Narwhal Mngmt holds 0.15% or 3,783 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs owns 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 268 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc holds 72,772 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. First Interstate Savings Bank owns 3,678 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc stated it has 629 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate holds 6,696 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. M Holding Secs invested 0.79% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Nelson Roberts accumulated 0% or 63 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Inc accumulated 0.49% or 7,059 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc owns 823,027 shares.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46 million and $691.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 102,933 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $63.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 12,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.84M for 45.13 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 10,445 shares to 21,610 shares, valued at $835,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 116,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,600 shares, and cut its stake in Napco Security Technologies In (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning Incorporated holds 12,368 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc holds 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 10,795 shares. Pacific Glob Mgmt holds 0.13% or 11,743 shares. Keating Inv Counselors holds 76,349 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.16% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 129,001 shares. Highlander Mngmt Lc stated it has 392 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ipswich Mgmt Company has invested 0.13% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Eastern Bankshares holds 13,971 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Company invested 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 73,695 are held by Sigma Planning Corp. Nordea Investment stated it has 1.87 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 49,880 shares. Missouri-based Parkside Natl Bank & has invested 0.09% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Fruth Investment invested in 0.64% or 29,690 shares. Peoples Financial Services Corporation has 28,850 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

