Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Riverbridge Partners Upped Stake; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Shares Rose, Godsey & Gibb Associates Boosted Holding by $1.89 Million

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 14.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 41,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 324,541 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21 million, up from 283,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 10.11 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) by 46.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 28,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 91,524 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.43 million, up from 62,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $180.5. About 10.09 million shares traded or 0.41% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,275 shares to 107,750 shares, valued at $19.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 89,656 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $142.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evolent Health Inc. Class A by 222,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.58M shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).