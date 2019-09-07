Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Provise Management Group Has Decreased Its Holding; Farmers & Merchants Investments Boosted American Elec Pwr (AEP) Position by $334,241

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 50.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 2,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 2,274 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $408,000, down from 4,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.65. About 9.42 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (AEP) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 4,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 83,431 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, up from 79,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.09. About 1.35 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; INCORPORATES BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM INTO TRANSMISSION RATES; 07/05/2018 – Chmn Akins Gifts 365 Of American Electric Power Co Inc; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER – SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – QTRLY REV $4.0 BLN VS $3.9 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – EPA: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport, La., Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 24/04/2018 – AEP Investing In Regulated Businesses To Build Energy System Of The Future, Shareholders Learn At Company’s Annual Meeting; 04/04/2018 – Louisiana State: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors by EPA – 04/04/2018; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA; 13/04/2018 – AEP ANNOUNCES LOUISIANA SETTLEMENT IN EMAILED STATEMENT

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Safe Ways to Buy Nvidia Stock Today! – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Nvidia (NVDA) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nvidia On Shaky Ground Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CSX, Caterpillar, JPMorgan, Macy’s, Wal-Mart, Deere & Co., Nvidia and Applied Materials are part of Zacks Earnings Preview – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 8000; up 139.95 points at 8,116.83 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $720.94M for 36.31 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13,078 shares to 114,846 shares, valued at $7.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 5,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 42,212 shares to 475,545 shares, valued at $22.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 29,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,086 shares, and cut its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN).

