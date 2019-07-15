Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Cut Its Position by $687,002 as Valuation Rose; Total S A (TOT) Shares Declined While Group One Trading LP Has Raised Holding

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 3,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,892 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 10,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $167.61. About 12.09M shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 411.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 31,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,101 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 7,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.45. About 2.18M shares traded or 41.59% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 10/04/2018 – Total CDS Tightens 3 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 11/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Algeria: Total Strengthens Its Cooperation with Sonatrach and Launches the Engineering Studies for a Petrochemical; 18/04/2018 – Total Reports Operations Snag at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 30/03/2018 – Energy Central: Total becomes a founding partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to invest in the new energy sector in China; 26/04/2018 – Total Announces an Increase of 3.2% for the First 2018 Interim Dividend at 0.64EUR Per Share; 14/03/2018 – IGNORE: TOTAL 2017 3RD INTERIM DIV EU0.62/SHR ANNOUNCED EARLIER; 11/04/2018 – Total’s Acquisitions Are Part of Cobalt’s Bankruptcy Auction Sale; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL SEES `PLENTY OF SCENARIOS’ THAT DON’T HAVE PEAK DEMAND; 16/03/2018 – Total: 2017 Annual Reports Filing: Document De Référence Including the Annual Financial Report and the Form 20-F

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Call) by 161,600 shares to 16,800 shares, valued at $890,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rh (Put) by 79,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.