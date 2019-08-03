Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Cut Its Holding by $687,002; Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) Holding Has Lifted by Leuthold Group Llc

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 3,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 6,892 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 10,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $161.19. About 10.71M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 1,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 29,224 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02M, up from 27,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $232.58. About 309,555 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 20/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS MINISTER OF LABOUR AGREED TO CANADIAN PACIFIC’S REQUEST TO ORDER VOTE ON FINAL OFFER TO RENEW COLLECTIVE AGREEMENTS; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY RECEIVES 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: CIRB SETS NEW DATES FOR RATIFICATION VOTE; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC – “THIS WAS A CHALLENGING QUARTER”, AS CO FACED EXTREME WEATHER, UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND, SPECIFICALLY IN NORTHERN REACHES OF NETWORK; 07/03/2018 CANADIAN PACIFIC – WHILE “EXTREME WEATHER” TOOK ITS TOLL ON SUPPLY CHAIN THROUGH MUCH OF FEB., CO’S NETWORK IS NOW STARTING TO RECOVER; 26/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS SERVE STRIKE NOTICE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS C$2.70, EST. C$2.71; 21/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific’s Unions Say a Strike Is Still `Inevitable’; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters members go on strike at Canadian Pacific; 30/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says it has reached a tentative agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2,387 shares to 69,493 shares, valued at $10.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Short Russell2000 by 106,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,616 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of The West invested in 2,715 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 0.27% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2.39 million shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers has 1.09 million shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Putnam Invests Llc invested in 0.01% or 24,708 shares. Pictet Asset Management invested in 0.11% or 286,272 shares. Washington invested in 35,905 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Park Avenue Secs Lc invested in 0.05% or 5,029 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank holds 2,350 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Com has 5,086 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 152,776 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Btc Capital Management invested in 0.07% or 2,450 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru reported 6,113 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 1.43M shares or 0.23% of the stock.

