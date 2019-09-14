Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Premier Asset Managment Has Increased Stake by $10.04 Million; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shareholder Westwood Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $5.34 Million

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 77.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57 million, down from 13,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $523.22. About 383,587 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 5063.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 61,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 62,422 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.25M, up from 1,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $181.94. About 7.47M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nvidia Stock Rides the Trump-China Roller Coaster – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: KSU, GOOG, NVDA – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia (NVDA) Down 27.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: PHUN,NVDA,AMAT – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia Stock Is a Long-Term Winner – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer International Grp Inc accumulated 0.17% or 253,608 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.2% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 12,130 shares. Woodstock Corp invested in 17,709 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Nordea Inv Management Ab invested in 0.17% or 462,183 shares. Fernwood Inv Mgmt holds 1,670 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 867,891 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership accumulated 42,871 shares. Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,893 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt owns 0.21% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 11,570 shares. Hayek Kallen reported 0.81% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Miracle Mile Advisors Lc invested 0.63% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Williams Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 1.41M shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability holds 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 1,301 shares.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $424.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12,055 shares to 23,520 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 17,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,050 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 55.43 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qci Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Morgan Stanley invested 0.6% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). California State Teachers Retirement holds 190,568 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors accumulated 0% or 350 shares. Murphy Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.22% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins has 0.22% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 22,693 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Spc Fincl holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,830 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has 0.3% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Acropolis Investment Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 315 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) has 0.06% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,616 shares. Telemus Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.21% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 2,155 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Advsr has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 189,480 shares.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Cards for HealthEquity (HQY) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DexCom (DXCM) Scales 52-Week High: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like Intuitive Surgical, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ISRG) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Surgical Enters Oversold Territory (ISRG) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.