Nvidia (NVDA) Holder One Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $542,370 as Valuation Rose; Ion Asset Management LTD Decreased Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Position by $48.90 Million as Stock Price Rose

One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 12,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $167.87. About 11.08M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 414,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 841,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.61 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $111.84. About 165,961 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Starboard Value LP/; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD- PROPOSES SOLUTION TO ALLOW UNIVERSAL PROXY CARD, PLURALITY VOTING TO BE IMPLEMENTED WHILE HOLDING ANNUAL MEETING AT MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 85C; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Hldrs Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2018 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox: Starboard Continues Its Assault in New Letter — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Plans Special Vote on Rules Amid Starboard Pressure; 06/03/2018 Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System — Mellanox Onyx™; 06/03/2018 – Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System – Mellanox Onyx™

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $562.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,611 shares to 35,586 shares, valued at $6.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,779 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department reported 0.02% stake. 10,774 were accumulated by Everence Capital Mngmt. Primecap Management Com Ca reported 4.54M shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Limited has 0.11% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Welch Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 3,121 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel reported 0.35% stake. Stock Yards Comml Bank Trust Communication, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1,550 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Mackay Shields invested in 175,489 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Clearbridge Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 34,990 shares. Gfs Limited Liability Corp reported 12,515 shares stake. Vestor Cap Limited Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 9,576 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank owns 0.38% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 88,014 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 170,431 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $1.67 million activity. Johnson Amal M sold 5,714 shares worth $545,630.

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $38.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

