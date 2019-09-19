Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Upped Stake; As Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose, Puzo Michael J Has Upped Its Holding by $315,261

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 1,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 24,192 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03 million, up from 22,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $230.83. About 3.07M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 34.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 318,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202.40M, up from 914,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $179.98. About 5.59 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 9,954 shares to 13,421 shares, valued at $14.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 20,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,574 shares, and cut its stake in Univar Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gru accumulated 253,608 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 1,335 are held by Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd holds 0.11% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 5,058 shares. Azimuth Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation owns 620,993 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.26% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 44,607 shares. Walleye Trading Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Monetary Mngmt Grp Incorporated holds 4,690 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Carroll Assocs accumulated 385 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 2,953 shares. Moreover, Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Calamos Limited Co accumulated 0.35% or 378,794 shares. F&V Cap Mgmt owns 2,903 shares. One Trading LP holds 0% or 111 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na has 0.13% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 14,155 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dock Street Asset Inc holds 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 1,178 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc has 0.12% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,864 shares. Prospector Prns Ltd accumulated 39,364 shares. Buckhead Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 33,700 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.25% or 6,950 shares. Moreover, Northstar Group Inc has 0.46% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,246 shares. Moreover, Cipher Cap LP has 0.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,474 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Com invested 1.75% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Zweig owns 3,550 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 71,419 shares. Decatur Mngmt reported 68,445 shares or 2.67% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement has invested 0.84% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1,126 shares. Chatham Cap has 4,196 shares.

