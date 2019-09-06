Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Increased Stake; Capital Innovations Has Trimmed Vale S A (VALE) Stake by $824,030; Market Value Rose

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 72.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 43,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 16,290 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317,000, down from 59,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.33. About 16.36M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 15/05/2018 – Closing of Yara acquisition of Vale Cubatão Fertilizantes complex in Brazil; 03/04/2018 – VALE TO REPORT 1Q OUTPUT REPORT ON APRIL 16 BF MKT; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE POSTS FIRST QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.59 BLN; 18/05/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS ECONOMIES WORKING NORMALLY DESPITE TRADE TENSIONS; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q CAPEX $890.0M; 26/04/2018 – VALE CFO SAYS CO SHORTENING LIABILITY MATURITIES TO CUT COSTS; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE APPROVES VALE-YARA FERTILIZER DEAL WITHOUT RESTRICTIONS; 26/04/2018 – Vale curbing base metal output to boost returns; 16/05/2018 – Biggest Major Currency Loss Signals Windfall for Iron King Vale; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES VALE CANADA LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 16280% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 4,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4,095 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, up from 25 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.35B market cap company. The stock increased 6.51% or $10.98 during the last trading session, reaching $179.74. About 16.78 million shares traded or 69.19% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37 million and $38.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 56,885 shares to 59,660 shares, valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 13,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,870 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X).

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. VALE’s profit will be $3.08B for 4.72 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 172.73% EPS growth.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,167 shares to 14,828 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,924 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH).

