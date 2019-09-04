Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Has Increased Position; Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Holder Timber Creek Capital Management Decreased Holding by $2.20 Million

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 49.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 41,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 42,164 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, down from 83,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $47.03. About 3.79M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 2000% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $167.88. About 2.36 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning Inference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,622 shares. Stanley has 28,209 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 135,058 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability reported 145,144 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Covington Cap owns 0.08% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 7,215 shares. Capstone Investment Advsrs holds 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 20,218 shares. Sigma Counselors stated it has 6,662 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Riverhead Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 20,507 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr reported 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Com owns 0.31% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2.42M shares. Reilly Fincl Llc reported 1,092 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 194,617 shares. Pacific Global Investment, California-based fund reported 5,631 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur owns 22,400 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Fernwood Inv Limited Liability Corp invested 0.13% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Ltd Com holds 0.56% or 95,635 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 2.97M shares. Pnc Services has 14.12M shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Amarillo Retail Bank invested in 5,151 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Hennessy Advsr accumulated 128,238 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks invested in 0.98% or 1.01M shares. 6.45 million were reported by First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And invested in 192,630 shares or 2.44% of the stock. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Communication Ma has 0.47% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 84,746 shares. 75,931 are held by Intersect Cap. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dearborn Limited accumulated 23,867 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Markel Corporation has 342,000 shares.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (NYSE:WY) by 18,735 shares to 103,184 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) by 14,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

