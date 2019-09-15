Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Raised Holding; Howard Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Facebook (FB) by $362,647

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 479,387 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.73M, up from 474,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $181.94. About 8.11M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 1,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 128,097 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.72M, down from 129,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – His comments follow days of tech insiders, lawmakers and even Facebook employees calling for input from Facebook’s highest executive; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 01/05/2018 – CEO #MarkZuckerberg says that Facebook is bringing AR camera effects to Messenger:; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s final conquest: Squeezing more ad revenue out of rest of the world; 30/03/2018 – Facebook Memo Reveals Angst Over Growth Culture’s Consequences; 10/04/2018 – Big League Politics: BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg Admits Right Wing Employee Was Fired From Facebook In Senate Testimony; 10/04/2018 – LIVE now: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress; 26/03/2018 – LAWYERS FOR BREXIT CAMPAIGN WHISTLEBLOWERS SAYS THERE IS A PRIMA FACIE CASE THAT VOTE LEAVE BROKE ELECTION LAW IN THE EU REFERENDUM; 28/03/2018 – Facebook tweaks privacy tools to ease discontent over data leak; 24/05/2018 – Facebook users worldwide are being asked to review their privacy settings as GDPR looms

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Com has 0.5% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 285,168 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 1.66% or 24,285 shares. Smithfield Tru has 0.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,551 shares. Smith Moore & owns 0.3% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,930 shares. Field And Main National Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 6,395 shares. Architects invested 0.58% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il holds 1.03% or 155,386 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Management Corporation Il stated it has 9.77% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Co reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Psagot Inv House has invested 1.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Homrich & Berg holds 8,545 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Columbus Circle Investors has 1.52% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.49% or 21,239 shares. New York-based Melvin Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.89% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Creative Planning owns 0.55% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 842,538 shares.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $733.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech (Xbi) (XBI) by 10,102 shares to 136,940 shares, valued at $12.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 76,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington Fincl Bank reported 2,827 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 443,991 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management stated it has 1,800 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement System Fund has invested 0.42% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp has 26,303 shares. 972,046 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 0.18% or 202,172 shares. Bb&T holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 22,849 shares. Broderick Brian C owns 10,674 shares. City holds 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 1,650 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors Incorporated reported 114,350 shares stake. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,516 shares. Pacific Global Investment Mgmt reported 7,204 shares stake. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 0.01% or 2,011 shares. Artisan Ltd Partnership invested in 755,836 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 80,000 shares to 254,570 shares, valued at $52.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 131,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NASDAQ:NVMI).

