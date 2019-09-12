Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Mackenzie Financial Lifted Holding by $4.47 Million; As Dorman Products (DORM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Oakmont Partners Has Cut Stake

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 27,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 426,503 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.05M, up from 399,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $187.54. About 3.38 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 01/05/2018 – Rescale and Remcom Bring NVIDIA GPU-Accelerated Electromagnetic Simulation to the Cloud; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 58.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 7,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 5,450 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 13,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $81.08. About 25,374 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Net $30.6M; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. $1.03; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 1.4% Position in Dorman Products; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $38.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 240,061 shares to 131,000 shares, valued at $17.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 2.10M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement invested 0.35% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.23% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 457,061 shares. First Interstate National Bank holds 3,647 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Alpine Woods Cap Lc has 17,060 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.41 million shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Vantage Invest Prns Lc reported 197,065 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 166,905 shares. Mycio Wealth Ltd Llc accumulated 1,762 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 1,104 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company Ltd invested in 23,059 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.44% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 23,812 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0.27% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Meridian Mgmt Commerce owns 20,587 shares. The United Kingdom-based Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 1.25% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 16.04% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.06 per share. DORM’s profit will be $29.18 million for 22.78 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Dorman Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.88% EPS growth.