Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Gfs Advisors Raised Position; Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Shareholder Beese Fulmer Investment Management Raised Its Holding by $5.75 Million as Stock Price Rose

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 633.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 108,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 17,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 306.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 9,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,515 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 3,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $175.07. About 6.43 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say -; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28M and $506.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 12,285 shares to 28,108 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 143,730 were reported by Ironwood Inv Counsel Llc. 10,675 are held by Weybosset Research And Management Ltd Company. Rmb Cap Management Lc reported 64,819 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Research Com has 0.87% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fil Ltd reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Norris Perne And French Llp Mi reported 262,794 shares. Sta Wealth Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 4,609 shares. Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 83,700 shares. Menora Mivtachim stated it has 2.56% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tctc Holding Lc invested in 330,618 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 1.08 million shares or 0.72% of the stock. The Florida-based Cumberland Advsrs has invested 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Quantum Cap Mgmt holds 0.79% or 27,131 shares in its portfolio. Capital Advsrs Ok, Oklahoma-based fund reported 107,876 shares. Liberty Inc has invested 0.48% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Prtnrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,816 shares. Redwood Investments Llc has 0.05% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr holds 0.19% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 109,926 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Kings Point Cap Mngmt has 114 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Fincl Bank Of Mellon has 0.24% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Mckinley Capital Ltd Com Delaware invested 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 34,975 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Private Wealth, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,281 shares. Duncker Streett Inc reported 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 1.93 million are held by Swiss Natl Bank. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 634,611 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. F&V Management Lc has 0.3% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 206,079 shares.

