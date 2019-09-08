Nvidia (NVDA) Holder First Foundation Advisors Cut Position by $1.18 Million as Shares Declined; United Technologies (UTX) Holder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Increased Holding by $1.61 Million as Share Value Declined

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 71.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 6,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 2,601 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467,000, down from 9,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.65. About 9.42 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 12,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 81,907 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 69,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.56M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 5,111 shares to 24,897 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 4,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,238 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10,818 shares to 13,323 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.