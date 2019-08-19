Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Eagleclaw Capital Managment Has Upped Stake; Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Shareholder Akre Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $76.35 Million

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 438,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 455,447 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.25 million, down from 894,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $177.21. About 125,141 shares traded or 77.03% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 81.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 6,678 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 3,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.03% or $11.22 during the last trading session, reaching $170.78. About 19.99 million shares traded or 93.81% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say -; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66 million and $219.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,725 shares to 16,016 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Akre Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.20B and $9.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 300,800 shares to 6.08M shares, valued at $424.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.