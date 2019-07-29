Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Eagleclaw Capital Managment Has Raised Holding; Atlanta Capital Group Holds Stake in Dominion Energy (D)

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 80.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 5,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,433 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 7,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.05. About 2.69M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 81.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,678 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 3,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $174.82. About 5.69 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 28/03/2018 – Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech’s Great Success — Heard on the Street; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Rech And Management Com holds 348 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wafra accumulated 0.68% or 255,007 shares. Lakeview Limited Liability reported 0.21% stake. Sei Invests has 92,389 shares. Reliant Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 4,075 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Carnegie Cap Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.09% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 111 shares. 3,050 were reported by Amica Retiree Tru. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Liability Company has 24,592 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 223,826 shares. First Comml Bank owns 3,546 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group has 0.03% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Advisory Svcs Network Limited Com reported 13,542 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Uss Inv reported 0.4% stake.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. 6,550 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares with value of $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,025 shares to 39,328 shares, valued at $15.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 7,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 616 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.14% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The Connecticut-based Tuttle Tactical has invested 0.66% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.46% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bollard Grp Inc Lc reported 2,025 shares. Penobscot Inv Management Com reported 1,885 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd invested in 0.05% or 147,210 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hedeker Wealth Lc stated it has 0.72% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 701 shares. 46,376 are owned by Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Company. Acadian Asset Management Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Llc has 20,123 shares. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 197 shares. Eqis Management reported 0.08% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66 million and $219.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,725 shares to 16,016 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.