Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Raised Its Holding by $749,316; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Citizens & Northern Has Trimmed Position as Market Value Rose

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 32.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp sold 11,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 23,041 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, down from 34,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $84.52. About 4.11 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks forced to put cancer warning on products; 15/05/2018 – SUPREME APPOINTS COLIN MOORE, FORMER PRESIDENT OF STARBUCKS CANADA, TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay Starbucks $7.15 bln in global coffee alliance; 25/04/2018 – Whitbread to Set Costa Coffee Free to Take On Starbucks; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starbucks Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBUX); 07/05/2018 – Nestlé adds Starbucks to US blend; 19/05/2018 – Starbucks Creates Policy on Nonpaying Guests; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks Reaches Agreement with Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 03/05/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks talk about the settlement they reached and; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks: A Big Deal Should Mean a Sharper Focus — Barrons.com

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 341.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 4,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 5,907 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $970,000, up from 1,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.05B market cap company. The stock increased 4.43% or $7.66 during the last trading session, reaching $180.7. About 8.59 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 10,490 shares. Spark Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 93,800 shares. Washington Trust owns 0.55% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 120,678 shares. Kentucky-based Mcf Advsr Ltd has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Stewart & Patten Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 2,440 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 295,535 shares. 3,234 were reported by Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management owns 0.1% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 35,652 shares. Stonehearth Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 2,524 shares. Moreover, Johnson Financial Group Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 38,395 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru Incorporated has 60,879 shares. The New York-based Jane Street Group Inc Inc Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cs Mckee Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 221,130 shares. Swedbank has invested 0.62% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,858 shares to 45,533 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 30.19 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 18,472 shares to 42,015 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 4,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,664 shares, and cut its stake in Health Care Select Sector Spdr (XLV).