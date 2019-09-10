Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Dock Street Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake by $627,395 as Stock Price Declined; As Cardinal Health Com (CAH) Market Valuation Declined, Argi Investment Services Upped Position by $1.38 Million

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25M, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $180.5. About 10.09M shares traded or 0.41% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc Com (CAH) by 71.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 28,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 69,061 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, up from 40,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.82. About 3.31M shares traded or 18.41% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $29.7 BLN; 07/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC’s ‘mini-tender’ Offer — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cardinal Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAH); 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 13/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recognizes Nearly a Decade of Helping Healthcare Organizations Improve Patient Safety; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SMT AND CARDINAL HEALTH ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE INDIAN MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17M and $292.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 6,223 shares to 122,487 shares, valued at $19.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Cl C (Google) by 633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,779 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.49 million were accumulated by Legal General Gru Public Ltd Company. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt reported 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Exane Derivatives accumulated 2,562 shares or 0% of the stock. Hartford Fincl Incorporated reported 1,209 shares stake. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company reported 2,300 shares stake. Huntington Commercial Bank has 1,247 shares. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Korea Invest, Korea-based fund reported 387,856 shares. 800 are held by Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv. Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,100 shares. Meridian Mgmt accumulated 13,746 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Covington Mngmt owns 7,215 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt accumulated 2,953 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.32% stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 137,960 shares.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR) by 24,382 shares to 139,825 shares, valued at $10.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust Blomberg Brc Inv Etf (FLRN) by 119,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561,187 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emr Mkt Etf (VWO).

