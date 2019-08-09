Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Dock Street Asset Management Has Boosted Position by $627,395; As Trex (TREX) Valuation Rose, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lifted by $3.85 Million Its Position

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25 million, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $158.26. About 7.73M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Trex Inc (TREX) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 63,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 642,864 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.55M, up from 579,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Trex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $82.77. About 566,359 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17M and $292.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 1,949 shares to 45,828 shares, valued at $9.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings by 355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,470 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack holds 0.34% or 2,711 shares. Fagan Assoc Incorporated reported 9,241 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.38% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.07% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 12,500 shares. Holderness stated it has 6,901 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. 43,058 were reported by Bb&T Securities Lc. Weiss Multi holds 0.22% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 50,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 21,679 shares. Hl Financial Serv Ltd Liability Corp holds 38,698 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 1,694 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Wms Partners Lc has invested 0.08% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0.17% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Dillon And Assocs holds 1.39% or 23,834 shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James Associate Limited Liability Corp owns 6,696 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The stated it has 147,486 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alarm.Com Holdings Inc by 96,299 shares to 299,558 shares, valued at $19.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 451,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,726 shares, and cut its stake in National Commerce Corp.