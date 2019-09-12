Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Coatue Management Cut Holding; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Rose, Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Raised Its Stake

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 89.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 1.44M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 161,612 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.54M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $184.33. About 8.85M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 4,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 46,080 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.05 million, up from 41,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $171.28. About 3.90 million shares traded or 55.19% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07 million for 37.47 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $11.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 104,337 shares to 122,255 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 1.56 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Weis Mkts Inc (NYSE:WMK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Navellier And Assocs stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 613,711 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.56% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.2% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Connors Investor Services Incorporated reported 0.23% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Allstate, Illinois-based fund reported 39,293 shares. Connecticut-based Webster Savings Bank N A has invested 0.29% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Vantage Inv Partners Ltd Liability Com holds 3.7% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 197,065 shares. Insight 2811 owns 2,698 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Davy Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.38% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Roosevelt Investment Gp holds 0.17% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 8,656 shares. The Washington-based Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Baillie Gifford Com reported 1.32% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 14 were reported by Mufg Americas.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acg Wealth holds 0.22% or 9,596 shares. Connecticut-based Axiom Int Investors Limited Liability Company De has invested 1.27% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 54,963 are owned by Forbes J M & Company Ltd Liability Partnership. Private Tru Company Na invested 0.75% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 2,735 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 26,381 shares. Sns Fincl Group Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.25% or 7,563 shares in its portfolio. Regent Inv Limited owns 11,687 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma owns 23.47M shares. Markston Int Limited Liability invested 1.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 1.95% or 35,678 shares in its portfolio. 1,266 were accumulated by Orrstown Incorporated. Cubic Asset Mgmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,950 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 1.52% or 5.37M shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 13,872 shares.