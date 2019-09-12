Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Carroll Financial Associates Has Trimmed Holding by $455,422 as Stock Declined; Andra Ap-Fonden Boosted Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $762,600

Andra Ap-Fonden increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 20.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 49,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58M, up from 40,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $102.2. About 1.06 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 87.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 2,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 385 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63,000, down from 3,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.97. About 5.96M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Andra Ap-Fonden, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 44,700 shares to 253,100 shares, valued at $7.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 9,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,900 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Florida-based Finemark Financial Bank has invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bryn Mawr Tru Co accumulated 0.03% or 5,242 shares. Opus Inv Mgmt owns 33,489 shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Lc owns 4,764 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.07% or 55,838 shares. Spinnaker Trust reported 4,358 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 1.83 million are held by Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc. Moors & Cabot Inc reported 11,205 shares. Texas Yale reported 0.16% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 231,750 shares. Essex Fincl Svcs Inc has invested 0.63% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated accumulated 4,840 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Wesbanco National Bank Incorporated holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 69,900 shares. Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv accumulated 1,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Private Wealth Advisors invested 0.54% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 4,315 shares to 48,378 shares, valued at $14.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 Etf (FV) by 20,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Currencyshares Japanese Yen Trust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Wealth Advisors Inc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Shufro Rose & Co Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Park Circle Communication has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). State Street holds 0.3% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 24.31 million shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.12% or 653,177 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has 2.69% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Acg Wealth holds 0.66% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 29,751 shares. Eqis Capital reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Piedmont Investment Advisors has 0.34% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 51,826 shares. Raymond James Na owns 0.13% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 14,155 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 400,083 shares. Beaumont Fin Prtn Ltd invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 6,628 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Legacy Private Trust Commerce stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Permanens Capital LP holds 31 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $753.77M for 37.80 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.