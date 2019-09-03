Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Calamos Wealth Management Has Upped Its Stake by $541,117 as Market Valuation Declined; Ducommun Del Com (DCO) Holder Teton Advisors Increased Position

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 3,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 18,077 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 15,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 7.27M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ducommun Inc Del Com (DCO) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 20,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% . The institutional investor held 187,335 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 166,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ducommun Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $469.92M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.18. About 51,656 shares traded. Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has risen 29.06% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Ducommun Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCO); 10/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN INC – BACKLOG OF $820 MLN AT QTR-END; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun: Restructuring on Track; 23/04/2018 – Ducommun Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings Within First Yr; 16/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference May 23; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Rev $150.5M; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – Ducommun Appoints Stephen Oswald as Chairman of its Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN NAMES STEPHEN OSWALD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 08/03/2018 Ducommun Access Event Set By Noble Capital Markets for Mar. 15

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 23,301 shares to 5,653 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 1,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 631 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.