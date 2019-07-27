Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Broderick Brian C Raised Position by $445,173 as Shares Rose; New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Increased Its Stake in Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) by $512,960 as Market Valuation Rose

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 31.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 2,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,474 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 7,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $175.07. About 6.43 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 65,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 53,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 192,509 shares traded or 18.61% up from the average. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 33.52% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET SALES 35.35 BLN RUPEES VS 35.54 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR PLC INDV.L – HAS FILED PATENT LAWSUITS AGAINST DR. REDDY’S, ACTAVIS, PAR, ALVOGEN AND TEVA FOR INFRINGEMENT OF PATENT RELATING SUBOXONE; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO, TARO FOR SERNIVO; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS SAYS CO BEEN ISSUED ONE FORM 483 WITH 4 OBSERVATIONS; 16/03/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces the Launch of Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride Tablets USP, 5 mg in the U.S. Market; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S SEES LAWSUIT TRIGGERING 30-MOS STAY ON FDA APPROVAL; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – MARCH QTR 2017 CONSOL NET PROFIT 3.13 BLN RUPEES; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Form 483: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., 3/9/2018; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – MUKHERJEE WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY EREZ ISRAELI, FORMER PRESIDENT & CEO OF ENZYMOTEC; 26/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S TO LAUNCH OF PALONOSETRON HYDROCHLORIDE IN U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt accumulated 39,830 shares. Cwm owns 4,544 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 10,364 are held by 1832 Asset Mngmt L P. Jnba Advsrs reported 137 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Investment Counsel reported 19,320 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Alta Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.68% or 64,656 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advisors Inc invested in 4,913 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 0.4% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 21,679 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur New York. Tarbox Family Office reported 201 shares stake. Fiduciary Finance Ser Of The Southwest Inc Tx reported 0.12% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Eaton Vance Management invested 0.26% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Allen Investment Mngmt Limited owns 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,451 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.51% stake. Coldstream Capital Management Inc has 5,984 shares.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Semiconductor Stocks on the Move – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “No News Is Good News for Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can AMD Stock Break Out to $37? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AMD-Nvidia Graphics Competition Heats Up – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Will Nvidia Stock Be 2019â€™s Comeback Kid? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 11,271 shares to 54,343 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.