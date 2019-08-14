Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Bollard Group Trimmed Its Holding as Share Value Declined; As Ares Cap (ARCC) Valuation Rose, National Asset Management Trimmed Position

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.03B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $156.05. About 8.28 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 59.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 25,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 16,988 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 42,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.54. About 1.30M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 5.09 million shares or 1.47% of the stock. Sigma Planning stated it has 0.09% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 210 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 731,513 shares. 73,333 are owned by B Riley Wealth Mngmt. Goldman Sachs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 1.49M shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 163,475 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability accumulated 12,340 shares. Optimum has invested 0.09% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 6,298 were reported by West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 86,370 shares. Gideon Capital reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Selway Asset Mgmt holds 1.49% or 130,200 shares in its portfolio. Roosevelt Invest Inc owns 34,474 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Regions Fin Corp holds 0% or 10,079 shares in its portfolio.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3,097 shares to 5,962 shares, valued at $584,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 6,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $245,837 activity. The insider Kelly Daniel G Jr bought 4,500 shares worth $81,045. $36,720 worth of stock was bought by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, August 6.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78B and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Okta Inc Cl A by 12,300 shares to 58,100 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sailpoint Technlgies Holdings by 33,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 44.84 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Llc reported 4,869 shares. Moreover, Atlas Browninc has 0.54% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gru Limited Com holds 0.16% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 4,095 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 117,893 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Bamco New York holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 94,922 shares. The Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Ins has invested 0.22% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma invested in 1,365 shares. Pinnacle Limited holds 0.09% or 22,947 shares in its portfolio. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 8,336 are owned by Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability has 3,179 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Roosevelt Invest Grp Inc reported 7,399 shares. Texas-based Bbva Compass Bank has invested 0.21% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Advsr Asset Mngmt, a Colorado-based fund reported 23,382 shares.