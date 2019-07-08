Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Birinyi Associates Has Cut Its Position by $895,000 as Stock Value Rose; Reaves W H & Company Position in Cms Energy Com (CMS) Has Raised by $11.30 Million as Stock Price Rose

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp Com (CMS) by 27.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 205,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 947,348 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.62 million, up from 741,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $58.79. About 650,888 shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 23.43% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 23/03/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 74. Interim Reporting; 04/04/2018 – CMS Changes to Medicare Part D Provide Potential Expansion of TRHC Medication Therapy Management Services for Medicare Advantage Plans; 05/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Weste: Arkansas Delegation Statement on CMS Approval of Arkansas’s Work Requirements for Medicaid; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CMS Energy Corp. Jr Sub Nts ‘BBB-‘: Rtgs Afrmd; 06/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Burgess on CMS Action to Put Patients at Center of Health Care System; 09/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Commends CMS for Clarifying Part D Coverage of Treatments for Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia Due to Menopa; 19/04/2018 – Memorial Hermann Earns CMS Certification for Lung Transplant Program; 26/04/2018 – MatrixCare Platform Supports Newly Proposed CMS Requirements for `Promoting Interoperability’; 06/03/2018 – CMS: Speech: Remarks by CMS Administrator Seema Verma at the HIMSS18 Conference; 28/03/2018 – Ways and Means: W&M, E&C Leaders Call on CMS to Strengthen Medicare Advantage & Part D Programs

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 35.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,150 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 14,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $157.11. About 6.28 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83 million for 45.15 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.