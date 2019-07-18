Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Bender Robert & Associates Lifted Its Stake; Modera Wealth Management Has Increased Position in International Business Machs (IBM) as Valuation Declined

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,082 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 9,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $143.07. About 4.60 million shares traded or 41.57% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60; 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits; 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $169.71. About 8.11 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden Rygel holds 11,660 shares. Cambridge Trust holds 0.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 16,042 shares. Greenwood Gearhart holds 2.37% or 57,325 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Or has 2.51% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Foundation Resource Mngmt reported 1,618 shares. Knott David M reported 0.24% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 0.97% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 128,604 shares. Willingdon Wealth holds 1.29% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 37,313 shares. Rwwm has invested 14.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mngmt Limited invested in 32,763 shares or 3.73% of the stock. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 671,067 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 2,802 shares. B & T Cap Dba Alpha Cap has 1.11% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 75,747 shares. Weatherly Asset Management LP reported 0.48% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 223,750 shares to 31,021 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

