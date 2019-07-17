Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Bender Robert & Associates Has Lifted Its Position by $587,299 as Market Valuation Rose; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Lowered Target (Call) (TGT) Holding as Share Price Declined

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $167.08. About 8.29 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Target Corp (Call) (TGT) by 53.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 39,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,100 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Target Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $88.31. About 4.52 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: FREE TWO-DAY SHIPPING IS NOW AVAILABLE ON TARGET.COM; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Outlook Revision Reflects View Target’s Strategic Initiatives Are Gaining Traction; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income $1.04B; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 29/03/2018 – USDA: Target Corporation Recalls Frozen Ready-To-Eat and Non-Ready-To-Eat Meat And Poultry Products due to Possible Temperature; 06/03/2018 – Target Didn’t Miss the Digital Mark–Heard on the Street; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court weighs South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight; 23/05/2018 – Target Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.50; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hayek Kallen Investment holds 0.54% or 4,655 shares in its portfolio. Horseman Capital Mgmt Limited accumulated 18,100 shares. Pinnacle Prtn reported 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Captrust Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 4,420 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 577,501 shares. Rowland & Co Counsel Adv reported 0% stake. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co accumulated 101,300 shares. Seatown Pte Ltd holds 57,300 shares. Fagan Associate, New York-based fund reported 9,241 shares. 313,616 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Buckingham Incorporated has 0.07% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,920 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Company holds 0.33% or 295,223 shares in its portfolio. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo holds 0.19% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 34,915 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 1,092 shares in its portfolio. Choate Advsr holds 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 3,867 shares.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.85M for 13.71 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

